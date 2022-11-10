2,944 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $72,620,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $49,961,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $52,763,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.