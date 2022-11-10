27,038 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

