Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,632 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

