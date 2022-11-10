Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 4.6 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.