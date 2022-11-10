1,844 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Baidu by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,469,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $173.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

