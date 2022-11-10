Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,692,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

