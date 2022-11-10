Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 212,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 195,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 133,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

