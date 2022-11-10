Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1,659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

