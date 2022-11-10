Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,443 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,792,000 after buying an additional 353,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

