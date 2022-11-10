Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BSJN opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

