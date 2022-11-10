6,512 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

