Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after buying an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

