Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $456,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,308,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 144.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.