Merit Financial Group LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

