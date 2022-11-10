2,944 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

