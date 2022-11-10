Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

