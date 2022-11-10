Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

