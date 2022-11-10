The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HHC opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

