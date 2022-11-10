Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.36. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.



