Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $454,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

