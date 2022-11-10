16,955 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

