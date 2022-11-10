Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 11,480 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

