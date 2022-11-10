Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 28,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

