Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,512 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

