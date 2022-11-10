Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,490 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

