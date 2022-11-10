Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE ASB opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

