7,191 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

