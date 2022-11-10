Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $461,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.