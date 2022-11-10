Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.