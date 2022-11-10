Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TUR opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.