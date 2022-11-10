Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

IJH stock opened at $237.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $291.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

