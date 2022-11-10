Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $10.80. Triumph Group shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 7,292 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $745.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

