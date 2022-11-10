Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Loews by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

