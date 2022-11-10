Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,419 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

