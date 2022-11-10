Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

