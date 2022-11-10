Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $124.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

