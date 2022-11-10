Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.90 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

