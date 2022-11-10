Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $208.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

