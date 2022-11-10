The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

