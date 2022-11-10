Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

