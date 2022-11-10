Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

About Martin Marietta Materials

MLM stock opened at $336.53 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.