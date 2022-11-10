Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,867,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,912,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CDW by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

