Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.80, but opened at $120.41. Veritiv shares last traded at $128.99, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veritiv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Veritiv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Veritiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veritiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

