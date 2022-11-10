Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Evergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.