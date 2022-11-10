Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.