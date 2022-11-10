Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 16,275 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,977.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,977.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

