Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Embraer by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

See Also

