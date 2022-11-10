Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 243.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of BYND opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

