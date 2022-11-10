Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $744,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 70.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in United Rentals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 842.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $317.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

