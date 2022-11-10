Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $931,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 266.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

